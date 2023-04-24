TN Rep. Jones: 'Passing common sense gun laws' in Tennessee 'will set a model for the nation'

Tennessee State Representative Justin Jones (D-Nashville) Justin Jones joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the potential special session the governor is expected to call regarding guns. “It’s no accident that we have an NRA endorsed governor calling a special session on guns in the south, not because of political will but because people have forced a conversation that has changed political priorities,” says Jones. “We are a testament to this idea that the South will rise anew and that if we are successful in Tennessee with passing common sense gun laws, it will set a model for the nation.”April 24, 2023