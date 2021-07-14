Tina Tchen: Investing in 'care infrastructure is good for business’05:00
Andrea Mitchell is joined by Tina Tchen after her meeting at the Department of Commerce, where she was advocating alongside prominent business leaders for home caregiver benefits to be included in Congress and the White House's infrastructure plans. Tchen sheds light on the burden placed on women, specifically women of color, who are tasked with caregiving, saying that we have "wiped out three decades of progress in a single year" for women in the workplace.