Tim Heaphy: Jan. 6 committee's work was ‘foundation’ for Special Counsel

Andrew Weissmann, former lead investigator for the House Jan. 6 Select Committee Tim Heaphy, and Aaron Gilchrist join Andrea Mitchell, Chris Jansing, Ana Cabrera to break down former President Donald Trump’s latest indictment and if information revealed ruling the January 6th Special Committee will be used in the trail. “I do feel as if the committee's work was sort of a foundation, provided a lot of evidence to the public and ultimately it was turned over to the special counsel that I think we will see play out in this trial,” says Heaphy.Aug. 3, 2023