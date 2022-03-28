IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Tikhon Dzyadko: ‘Freedom of independent media does not exist anymore in Russia’

05:55

After a rare interview with President Zelenskyy, TV Rain Editor-in-Chief Tikhon Dzyadko joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his “really interesting conversation” with the Ukrainian president and to share the status of independent media in Russia since the invasion. “Mr. Zelenskyy was absolutely transparent with us,” says Dzaydko. “He said that he is ready to compromise on non-membership in NATO, but only if it will then be support on some sort of agreement with some other countries, which will provide security guarantees with Ukraine.” He explains that “freedom of independent media does not exist anymore in Russia,” making it “really hard to get real information there.” March 28, 2022

