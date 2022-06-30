Those denying Hutchinson’s testimony still agree that Trump ‘desperately wanted to go to the Capitol’

Barbara McQuade and Robert Gibbs join Andrea Mitchell to examine the disputes of Cassidy Hutcinson’s testimony by critics of the January 6 Committee and anonymous sources who deny various aspects of her account and question her proximity to former President Trump during her time at the White House. “They agree with the important fact which is he desperately wanted to go to the Capitol. And that's what matters. Also that he knew that the mob was armed when he urged them to go to the Capitol,” says McQuade. “She was in the closest proximity that any staffer might have been to the President of the United States. The idea that they didn't understand who she was is silly,” says Gibbs. June 30, 2022