  • Adm. Stavridis: ‘It’s a very good day for NATO’

    Those denying Hutchinson’s testimony still agree that Trump ‘desperately wanted to go to the Capitol’

    Supreme Court term ends with historic swearing in of Justice Jackson, first Black woman on the high court

  • Officer Daniel Hodges: Trump ‘knowingly’ sent 'a mob of violent, delusional people' to attack the Capitol

  • Anita Hill: ‘There's probably plenty of evidence of conflict of interest’ for Justice Clarence Thomas

  • Michael Beschloss: ‘This is a day that is going to loom very large in American history’

  • Michael Waldman: After Supreme Court gun ruling, 'some aspects' of new gun safety law ‘will be challenged’

  • Michigan AG: Midterm election voter turnout ‘literally a matter of life or death’ for Michigan women

  • Center for Reproductive Rights in court battles to preserve abortion access, clarify new trigger laws

  • Adm. Stavridis: Ukraine shopping center strike ‘might have been stopped’ with US missile defense systems

  • Austin City Council member: TX criminalized abortion, but 'we do control our own police department'

  • Planned Parenthood President: Missouri abortion law ‘harkens back to slavery’

  • PA AG Shapiro: Rise in threats to lawmakers and election workers are ‘unacceptable’ 

  • 'We need to get all of the information': TX State Senator Gutierrez suing Department of Public Safety

  • Sen. Murphy: Historic gun safety bill is going to save ‘thousands of lives’ 

  • Robert Draper: During Watergate hearings, unlike now, 'facts mattered back then'

  • Jonathan Capehart: Juneteenth has only been recognized nationally since last year and 'we’re going to be learning as the years go on'

  • Adm. James Stavridis: 'We need every conceivable idea explored' to end the blockade of Ukrainian grain

  • Gen. Barry McCaffrey: 'In the long run,' Ukraine invasion 'will be a strategic disaster for Russia'

  • Rep. Barbara Lee: The commercialization of Juneteenth by big businesses 'gives me a lot of angst'

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Those denying Hutchinson’s testimony still agree that Trump ‘desperately wanted to go to the Capitol’

Barbara McQuade and Robert Gibbs join Andrea Mitchell to examine the disputes of Cassidy Hutcinson’s testimony by critics of the January 6 Committee and anonymous sources who deny various aspects of her account and question her proximity to former President Trump during her time at the White House. “They agree with the important fact which is he desperately wanted to go to the Capitol. And that's what matters. Also that he knew that the mob was armed when he urged them to go to the Capitol,” says McQuade. “She was in the closest proximity that any staffer might have been to the President of the United States. The idea that they didn't understand who she was is silly,” says Gibbs. June 30, 2022

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

