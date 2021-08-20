The Washington Post says U.S. military leaders anticipated collapse of Afghan security forces
Washington Post investigative reporter Craig Whitlock joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his reporting that the U.S. military anticipated the collapse of the Afghan security forces, an institution he says was "rotten to the core". Whitlock adding the White House, State Department and Pentagon "did not have much faith" that the Afghan security forces could endure without U.S. help.Aug. 20, 2021