Andrea Mitchell Reports

The nation will be watching Trump’s Fulton County case ‘day after day’ in ‘the thick of an election’

07:19

NBC News has confirmed that the case against former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants in Fulton County, Georgia, will be televised and live streamed. Blayne Alexander, Peter Baker, and Harry Litman join Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss what it could mean for both the case and the concurrent Republican presidential primary season. “You just have the nation literally watching day after day, perhaps week after week. This could be a very long trial. Watching the evidence presented, watching the witnesses provide their testimony, watching the president scowl,” Baker says. “This will be playing out presumably in the thick of an election campaign in which he would much prefer, of course, to be on the road at various rallies.”Sept. 1, 2023

