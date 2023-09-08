The GOP’s ‘pro-life’ branding is no longer working, and ‘tweaking the name’ isn’t the answer

Senate Republicans are attempting to move away from the term “pro-life” ahead of the 2024 election cycle as a way to lessen the negative impact of the party’s abortion stance among voters. Victoria DeFrancesco Soto and Susan Del Percio join Ryan Nobles to weigh in on whether the tactic will have an impact. “You'll have the very, very conservatives from conservative districts that they know that they're going to win day in, day out; they are going to keep that pro-life position and say pro-life. The idea of trying to rebrand it right now is absurd,” Del Percio says. DeFrancesco Soto adds, “When a branding machine as powerful as that of the GOP’s is failing, it's about substance. They're going to have to do something about the policy. Tweaking the name isn't going to do it.”Sept. 8, 2023