  • After Maui devastation, firefighters ‘need the federal government’ so they are better ‘equipped’

    The GOP’s ‘pro-life’ branding is no longer working, and ‘tweaking the name’ isn’t the answer

    Sen. Murphy: ‘Hardest work’ at G20 summit is uniting ‘democracies’ to curb China’s economic power

  • Pelosi announces she will run for re-election in 2024

  • Ukrainian war strategy is ‘about depleting Russian forces’ and ‘Ukrainians continue to gain ground’

  • Sen. Tuberville ‘has brought the entire Department of Defense to its knees’ by holding up promotions

  • U.N. Amb Greenfield: Saw ‘what we do actually saves lives’ in visit to Sudanese refugee camp

  • McConnell’s health causes concern about budget negotiations, long-term Senate leadership prospects

  • ‘A jury of peers in a very swing state’ could sway voters against Trump, if convicted

  • GA fake electors are ‘ripe for the picking’ in Fulton Co. DA case to flip against Trump

  • Biden accused of ‘orchestrating all these indictments’ by GOP, despite ‘depoliticizing everything’

  • Putin is ‘trying to convince China to come in on his side’ by meeting with Kim Jong Un

  • ‘Voters in Fulton County, Georgia elected her to’ take on big cases like 2020 election interference

  • Capitol physician: No evidence McConnell had stroke or seizure disorder

  • Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell dead at 56

  • With unemployment down, ‘prices are still high and people are still struggling to afford’ essentials

  • Mom of TN school shooting survivor feels ‘stabbed in the back’ by legislature’s lack of gun reform

  • The nation will be watching Trump’s Fulton County case ‘day after day’ in ‘the thick of an election’

  • Proud Boy Dominic Pezzola sentenced to 10 years in prison in Jan. 6 case

  • Commerce Secy. Raimondo says ‘we have to hold the line’ on tech export controls after China visit

Andrea Mitchell Reports

The GOP’s ‘pro-life’ branding is no longer working, and ‘tweaking the name’ isn’t the answer

Senate Republicans are attempting to move away from the term “pro-life” ahead of the 2024 election cycle as a way to lessen the negative impact of the party’s abortion stance among voters. Victoria DeFrancesco Soto and Susan Del Percio join Ryan Nobles to weigh in on whether the tactic will have an impact. “You'll have the very, very conservatives from conservative districts that they know that they're going to win day in, day out; they are going to keep that pro-life position and say pro-life. The idea of trying to rebrand it right now is absurd,” Del Percio says. DeFrancesco Soto adds, “When a branding machine as powerful as that of the GOP’s is failing, it's about substance. They're going to have to do something about the policy. Tweaking the name isn't going to do it.”Sept. 8, 2023

