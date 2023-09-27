The ‘businesslike’ release of Travis King is ‘not what we would normally expect of North Korea’

Travis King, the U.S. service member who ran across the border in the DMZ into North Korea, is now back in U.S. custody after North Korean authorities concluded their investigation and expelled him from the country. Victor Cha joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “It's not what we would normally expect of North Korea. I think in the end, they interrogated him. They understood the circumstances under which he left and they thought, ‘We don't want him in the country.’ And so they let him go,” Cha says. “In the past North Korea's held Americans and has really tried to extract concessions, asking for presidents actually to come and take out these Americans with big public apologies attached to them. But this time it seems like they handled it, you know, in a very businesslike manner.”Sept. 27, 2023