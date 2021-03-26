Rep. Cuellar: HHS is 'scrambling' to find place for kids at the border

Congressman Henry Cuellar (D-TX) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the situation at the southern border and the influx of unaccompanied children arriving. He speaks about a group of young girls who have been held at a Customs and Border Protection facility for longer than the legal 72-hour limit because there is no space for them in facilities run by the Department of Health and Human Services. “They are scrambling, HHS is, to find a place, a center so they can take the young girls there,” he says.