Texas Court ruling is ‘a warning’ to women ‘trying’ to challenge in-state abortion restrictions.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

The Texas Supreme Court denied Kate Cox’s request for an in-state abortion, overruling a lower court decision that said she fit the requirements. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Laura Jarrett, Dr. Kavita Patel, and Kimberly Atkins Stohr to discuss the limits on abortion ban exemptions in the post-Roe era. Atkins Stohr says that the Court “was issuing a warning to other people saying, look, this is somebody who had the financial, mental and emotional wherewithal to launch this challenge at the same time they are dealing with this reproductive crisis. And if anybody else who does not have that wherewithal even thinks about trying it, don’t.” Dr. Patel adds, “I don't think people should try to do my job after decades of training, when what we are trained in is not just the science but we are also trained in trying to give patients as much of a spectrum of the possibility. In this clear situation, it wasn't just the mother's life, it was her reproductive future.”Dec. 12, 2023

