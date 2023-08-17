Texas abortion pill ruling has ‘disturbing’ ‘language’ that is 'hardly' 'anywhere near the truth’

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Laura Jarrett and Doctor Kavita Patel, a physician and former policy advisor in the Obama White House, join Andrea Mitchell to breakdown what the conservative Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal ruling, upholding restrictions on the abortion pill Mifepristone, means for future access of the pill as it now faces a challenge at the Supreme Court. “What's really disturbing is the language they used around the FDAs original decision,” Patel said. “It makes it sound as if this was just a group of scientists in a closed room without any transparency that we're just deciding with a flip of a coin and that can hardly be anywhere near the truth.”Aug. 17, 2023

