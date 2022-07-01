Ted Cruz feuds with Elmo over PSA for toddler Covid vaccines - fact checked here with Dr. Kavita Patel

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Dr. Kavita Patel joins Andrea Mitchell to share data and emphasize the need for children under five to be vaccinated against Covid-19, after Senator Ted Cruz took to Twitter criticizing a Sesame Street PSA in which Elmo, who has been three and a half years-old since 1984, got his first Covid shot. “We've had over 400 deaths in the under five age group eligible for a vaccine, and it's one of the top 10 leading causes of death in that age group,” says Patel. “The facts do support not only a vaccine but having your children protected no matter whether they were previously infected or not infected.” July 1, 2022

