Ted Cruz feuds with Elmo over PSA for toddler Covid vaccines - fact checked here with Dr. Kavita Patel

Dr. Kavita Patel joins Andrea Mitchell to share data and emphasize the need for children under five to be vaccinated against Covid-19, after Senator Ted Cruz took to Twitter criticizing a Sesame Street PSA in which Elmo, who has been three and a half years-old since 1984, got his first Covid shot. “We've had over 400 deaths in the under five age group eligible for a vaccine, and it's one of the top 10 leading causes of death in that age group,” says Patel. “The facts do support not only a vaccine but having your children protected no matter whether they were previously infected or not infected.” July 1, 2022