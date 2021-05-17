Tamika Mallory: Qualified immunity reform should remain in the George Floyd bill

Tamika Mallory: Qualified immunity reform should remain in the George Floyd bill03:18
Activist and author Tamika Mallory joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the push for police reform and racial justice, and weigh in on Congressional negotiations around the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, particularly on whether or not to keep qualified immunity reform in the bill. "I think qualified immunity as it is should remain in the bill. I think we are tired of having to compromise on things that really do not allow us to get full justice," Mallory says.