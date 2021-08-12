Taliban accelerating takeover of Afghan cities, raising concerns Kabul could soon fall

Andrea Mitchell is joined by Gayle Lemmon, Admiral James Stavridis, Kelly Cobiella, and Anne Gearan to discuss the Taliban's accelerating takeover of Afghan cities, now reportedly capturing 11 of 34 provincial capitals, including the third largest city of Herat. Retired Admiral Stavridis says, he is “very concerned” that Kabul will fall to the Taliban explaining, “I would say at this point, it's a four in five chance that it would fall in the next 30 to 60 days.”Aug. 12, 2021