Sweta Chakraborty: ‘At some point we’re not going to be able to find solutions’ to extreme heat

Climate scientist Dr. Sweta Chakraborty, writer-at-large at The Bulwark Tim Miller, NBC News Correspondent Emilie Ikeda and NBC Foreign Correspondent Meagan Fitzgerald join Chris Jansing to discuss the climate change-induced, record-breaking heatwave engulfing Europe. “We need to mitigate against worst case warming scenarios because at some point we're not going to be able to find solutions to this runaway heat and to the many impacts of climate change that are ripple effects from this temperature warming,” says Dr. Chakraborty. “So let's actually proactively prepare and adapt to this new temperature point from which we can anticipate continued and increased hot days around the world. And let's prevent real worst case scenarios from coming into reality.”July 19, 2022