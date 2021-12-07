Suspect linked to murder of Jamal Khashoggi arrested in France

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sen. Kaine: Repealing 2002 Iraq War Authorization ‘means we will make better decisions’

    05:32

  • Rep. Yarmuth: Decision to retire ‘was totally personal’

    07:53

  • Kimberly Atkins Stohr: McMichael’s ‘brutal cross-examination’ undercuts justification for shooting Arbery

    06:19

  • Prosecutor cross-examines Travis McMichael about interaction with Ahmaud Arbery 

    03:23

  • Biden touts economic agenda as Democrats fret over ‘reversible’ rural voter slide

    05:50

  • Jennifer Gosar: Rep. Paul Gosar’s censure is not enough, expulsion ‘is the most appropriate next step’

    04:06

  • ‘Basics of the disagreements’ unresolved after Biden-Xi summit

    08:45

  • Rep. Cori Bush: Fiscal responsibility starts ‘with how you save lives’

    04:41

  • Rep. Jackie Speier discusses decision to retire: 'It's time for me to pass the torch'

    05:36

  • Valerie Jarrett to parents on vaccinating their kids: ‘Follow the science’

    05:12

  • Linda Greenhouse: Supreme Court taking Mississippi abortion case shows they have ‘issue with current law’

    05:12

  • Rep. Jackie Speier: McCarthy giving ‘tacit approval’ to Gosar with silence over violent video

    04:23

  • Summers: 'Tragic error' if we spent too little on Biden agenda because of Covid recovery

    09:17

  • Col. Jacobs: Soldiers come home to an ‘alien environment’ where no one understands them

    03:47

  • Huma Abedin: 'I carried that guilt' of Hillary Clinton's loss for a long time

    06:22

  • Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Aaron Rodgers ‘does not have the right to endanger people around him’

    03:33

  • Rep. Gallego: Men and women we send to war are ‘not just nameless people’

    08:08

  • EU’s Ursula von der Leyen: Will ‘rapidly widen sanctions’ on Lukashenko regime over border crisis

    06:57

  • Fmr. U.S. envoy to Haiti: Deportation of Haitian migrants ‘totally counterproductive’

    05:34

  • Dr. Vin Gupta: Vaccine rules for foreign travelers ‘a great move towards’ standardizing traveler safety

    05:07

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Suspect linked to murder of Jamal Khashoggi arrested in France

01:28

A man who is suspected to be linked to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been arrested in France. NBC's Matt Bradley has details.Dec. 7, 2021

  • Sen. Kaine: Repealing 2002 Iraq War Authorization ‘means we will make better decisions’

    05:32

  • Rep. Yarmuth: Decision to retire ‘was totally personal’

    07:53

  • Kimberly Atkins Stohr: McMichael’s ‘brutal cross-examination’ undercuts justification for shooting Arbery

    06:19

  • Prosecutor cross-examines Travis McMichael about interaction with Ahmaud Arbery 

    03:23

  • Biden touts economic agenda as Democrats fret over ‘reversible’ rural voter slide

    05:50

  • Jennifer Gosar: Rep. Paul Gosar’s censure is not enough, expulsion ‘is the most appropriate next step’

    04:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All