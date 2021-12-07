Suspect linked to murder of Jamal Khashoggi arrested in France

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sen. Kaine: Repealing 2002 Iraq War Authorization ‘means we will make better decisions’05:32
Rep. Yarmuth: Decision to retire ‘was totally personal’07:53
Kimberly Atkins Stohr: McMichael’s ‘brutal cross-examination’ undercuts justification for shooting Arbery06:19
Prosecutor cross-examines Travis McMichael about interaction with Ahmaud Arbery 03:23
Biden touts economic agenda as Democrats fret over ‘reversible’ rural voter slide05:50
Jennifer Gosar: Rep. Paul Gosar’s censure is not enough, expulsion ‘is the most appropriate next step’04:06
‘Basics of the disagreements’ unresolved after Biden-Xi summit08:45
Rep. Cori Bush: Fiscal responsibility starts ‘with how you save lives’04:41
Rep. Jackie Speier discusses decision to retire: 'It's time for me to pass the torch'05:36
Valerie Jarrett to parents on vaccinating their kids: ‘Follow the science’05:12
Linda Greenhouse: Supreme Court taking Mississippi abortion case shows they have ‘issue with current law’05:12
Rep. Jackie Speier: McCarthy giving ‘tacit approval’ to Gosar with silence over violent video04:23
Summers: 'Tragic error' if we spent too little on Biden agenda because of Covid recovery09:17
Col. Jacobs: Soldiers come home to an ‘alien environment’ where no one understands them03:47
Huma Abedin: 'I carried that guilt' of Hillary Clinton's loss for a long time06:22
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Aaron Rodgers ‘does not have the right to endanger people around him’03:33
Rep. Gallego: Men and women we send to war are ‘not just nameless people’08:08
EU’s Ursula von der Leyen: Will ‘rapidly widen sanctions’ on Lukashenko regime over border crisis06:57
Fmr. U.S. envoy to Haiti: Deportation of Haitian migrants ‘totally counterproductive’05:34
Dr. Vin Gupta: Vaccine rules for foreign travelers ‘a great move towards’ standardizing traveler safety05:07
Suspect linked to murder of Jamal Khashoggi arrested in France01:28
A man who is suspected to be linked to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been arrested in France. NBC's Matt Bradley has details.Dec. 7, 2021
