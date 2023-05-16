Suspect in attack on Virginia congressman's office refused to appear for arraignment

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

The suspect involved in the attack on two workers at Rep. Gerry Connolly's district office in Virginia refused to appear via video conference for his arraignment in Fairfax County. The suspect faces three felonies and one misdemeanor. NBC's Ali Vitali reports.May 16, 2023

