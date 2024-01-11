IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Colin Clark: Netanyahu ‘may be out’ due to perception as ‘self-serving,’ ‘asleep at the wheel.’

    03:11
  • Now Playing

    Susanne Craig: Trump lawyers said he is ‘a real estate genius’ in closing arguments of NY case

    04:00
  • UP NEXT

    Blinken aims ‘to appeal’ to ‘Israeli voters’ by emphasizing regional desire for normalization

    04:46

  • NBC Exclusive: Blinken says Middle East wants ‘more integrated’ region, including Palestinian State

    03:50

  • NBC Exclusive: Andrea Mitchell one-on-one with Sec. of State Blinken on his fourth Middle East trip

    11:16

  • FAA says all 737 Max 9 planes will remain grounded until inspected and fixed

    01:58

  • Trump files motion aimed at dismissing Georgia election case

    02:18

  • Rep. Abigail Spanberger: Trump calling convicted Jan. 6 rioters ‘hostages’ is ‘despicable’

    05:10

  • John Brennan: ‘Calls for Secretary Austin's resignation are absolutely ludicrous'

    06:56

  • Polymeropoulos: U.S. needs ‘an application of military violence’ to deter Houthis in Yemen

    01:09

  • Officer Fanone: ‘Americans need to be reminded’ of the Jan. 6 insurrection ‘every single day’

    04:53

  • Arouzi: Iranians deny bombings were from Islamic State group, instead want ‘revenge on Israelis’

    05:12

  • Fmr. CIA Dir.: U.S. and allies ‘have a responsibility’ to retaliate against threats in Middle East

    08:48

  • Fmr. CIA Dir. Brennan: U.S. has ‘good intel,’ will ‘take actions to mitigate’ danger of Houthis

    05:57

  • Stavridis: The White House should ‘move toward’ a ‘more aggressive’ response against the Houthis

    05:41

  • Liptak: Deciding if Trump’s Jan. 6 actions equal ‘engaging in insurrection’ is ‘unwelcome’ at SCOTUS

    05:47

  • Ukrainian Ambassador to U.S. ‘hopeful’ for U.S. aid that is ‘existentially important at this moment’

    06:04

  • Sen. Van Hollen: ‘We need to deal with both’ Ukraine and border funding, linking them is ‘harmful’

    04:47

  • Clarke: Beirut strike is ‘a signal not only for Hamas, but Iran,’ could ‘drag in other major actors’

    04:15

  • Regev: Israel does not take ‘responsibility for’ Beirut strike, ‘whoever did this has a gripe with Hamas’

    10:47

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Susanne Craig: Trump lawyers said he is ‘a real estate genius’ in closing arguments of NY case

04:00

Donald Trump’s defense team wrapped up its closing arguments in the $370 million New York civil fraud case against him this morning. Susanne Craig, New York Times investigative reporter, joins Katy Tur to provide an update on takeaways from inside the court. “They started out just with some of the greatest hits, you know, they said that he is a real estate genius,” Craig said of Trump’s lawyers’ remarks. “I think the word of the morning was ‘unrebutted,’ and Chris Kise, representing Donald Trump, he kept saying a lot of the evidence was unrebutted,” Craig explains. “The judge actually interjected at one point and said, you know, he doesn't have to accept unrebutted evidence if he doesn't find it credible.”Jan. 11, 2024

  • Colin Clark: Netanyahu ‘may be out’ due to perception as ‘self-serving,’ ‘asleep at the wheel.’

    03:11
  • Now Playing

    Susanne Craig: Trump lawyers said he is ‘a real estate genius’ in closing arguments of NY case

    04:00
  • UP NEXT

    Blinken aims ‘to appeal’ to ‘Israeli voters’ by emphasizing regional desire for normalization

    04:46

  • NBC Exclusive: Blinken says Middle East wants ‘more integrated’ region, including Palestinian State

    03:50

  • NBC Exclusive: Andrea Mitchell one-on-one with Sec. of State Blinken on his fourth Middle East trip

    11:16

  • FAA says all 737 Max 9 planes will remain grounded until inspected and fixed

    01:58

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All