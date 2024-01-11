Susanne Craig: Trump lawyers said he is ‘a real estate genius’ in closing arguments of NY case

Donald Trump’s defense team wrapped up its closing arguments in the $370 million New York civil fraud case against him this morning. Susanne Craig, New York Times investigative reporter, joins Katy Tur to provide an update on takeaways from inside the court. “They started out just with some of the greatest hits, you know, they said that he is a real estate genius,” Craig said of Trump’s lawyers’ remarks. “I think the word of the morning was ‘unrebutted,’ and Chris Kise, representing Donald Trump, he kept saying a lot of the evidence was unrebutted,” Craig explains. “The judge actually interjected at one point and said, you know, he doesn't have to accept unrebutted evidence if he doesn't find it credible.”Jan. 11, 2024