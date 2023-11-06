Susanne Craig: Trump, his legal team were ‘speaking to a wider political audience’ in NY fraud case

Former President Donald Trump took the stand in his New York civil trial for fraud allegations. Susanne Craig joins Andrea Mitchell to break down Trump’s testimony. “The judge at one point, you know, angrily reminded him that this is not a political rally. And then Trump just started in,” Craig says. “He called the trial crazy. He said, the judge always rules against them. He said, “This is a very unfair trial, and I hope the public is watching.”” She adds, “Trump's team was speaking to a wider political audience. They feel that they've already lost this case, and Trump is playing a character we've known well and that's the victim.”Nov. 6, 2023