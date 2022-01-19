IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Susanne Craig: ‘It feels awfully close that charges could be coming’ against Trump family

10:47

Tom Winter, Garrett Haake, Joyce Vance, and Susanne Craig join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the “significant evidence” of fraud uncovered by New York Attorney General Letitia James’s investigation into the Trump Organization finances, which now also points to Donald Jr. and Ivanka Trump. Craig says “it feels awfully close that charges could be coming” in the civil investigation.Jan. 19, 2022

