Susan Del Percio: Cheney not ‘going third party,’ she’s a ‘conservative conservative’

Republican strategist Susan Del Percio and former Obama White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs join Andrea Mitchell on Wyoming primary day, where vice chair of the January 6 Committee Republican Representative Liz Cheney appears poised for a significant defeat, to assess how the congresswoman’s commitment to fighting former President Trump in the House and her reelection campaign may evolve in the next phase of her career. Forecasting when Cheney will make her next big political move, Del Perico says “I don’t think it’s 2024, I think we're going to look towards 2026 or 2028 for Liz Cheney.” She adds, “I don't see her going third party. Let's not forget she's a conservative conservative. I don't think an independent run would be in her future.” Del Perico sees Cheney’s evolving role as “kind of a light for a lot of former Republicans and maybe Republicans like myself who are so turned off by Donald Trump.”Aug. 16, 2022