IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Head of the National Economic Council: IRA won’t raise taxes ‘on anybody making less than $400,000’

    07:30
  • Now Playing

    Susan Del Percio: Cheney not ‘going third party,’ she’s a ‘conservative conservative’

    05:04
  • UP NEXT

    Palin’s shot at House seat may be hurt by Alaska voting system that rewards ‘crossover appeal’

    08:48

  • Donell Harvin: FBI facing ‘unprecedented levels of threats’ following Mar-a-Lago search

    10:16

  • Cheri Beasley: NC voters ‘incensed’ by politicians ‘out of step’ with majority sentiment on abortion

    04:19

  • Rep. Lofgren: Some in GOP are not ‘tethered to the facts’ in anti-FBI response to Mar-a-Lago search

    08:34

  • Debra Tice: U.S. is capable of bringing American detainees home. ‘My son qualifies. Let’s go.’

    07:01

  • Chef José Andrés ‘covering the holes’ left by the war and preparing for a ‘rough winter’ in Ukraine

    04:53

  • WH Comms Dir.: Biden ‘on the cusp of a historic victory’ with Inflation Reduction Act

    04:58

  • John Bolton: Iran’s assassination plot will not ‘silence me’

    10:12

  • 'Big move' for Ukraine taking out 9 Russian aircraft in Crimea, a 'bastion of pro-Russian sentiment'

    05:49

  • Gen. David Petraeus: U.S. had ‘alternatives’ to avoid ‘devastating situation’ in Afghanistan

    08:02

  • Larry Summers: ‘Very serious inflation problem’ in U.S. not likely ‘to go away of its own volition’

    05:57

  • Federal court allows House committee to obtain Donald Trump's tax records

    01:26

  • Michael Beschloss: Mar-a-Lago search was unprecedented, but so was Trump’s ‘indifference to the law’

    06:46

  • Mar-a-Lago search warrant likely 'exhaustive,' unlike 'any other affidavit in recent memory' at DOJ

    11:13

  • David Wasserman: Yet to be seen if Inflation Reduction Act will close ‘enthusiasm gap’ for voters

    06:39

  • Shelling 'in and around' Ukrainian nuclear facility could trigger ‘a major release of radioactivity'

    06:37

  • Sen. Van Hollen: Inflation Reduction Act ‘big accomplishments’ are on Medicare and climate

    06:34

  • Dr. Fauci: Monkeypox response must be free of stigmas and ‘bureaucratic hoops’

    09:22

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Susan Del Percio: Cheney not ‘going third party,’ she’s a ‘conservative conservative’

05:04

Republican strategist Susan Del Percio and former Obama White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs join Andrea Mitchell on Wyoming primary day, where vice chair of the January 6 Committee Republican Representative Liz Cheney appears poised for a significant defeat, to assess how the congresswoman’s commitment to fighting former President Trump in the House and her reelection campaign may evolve in the next phase of her career. Forecasting when Cheney will make her next big political move, Del Perico says “I don’t think it’s 2024, I think we're going to look towards 2026 or 2028 for Liz Cheney.” She adds, “I don't see her going third party. Let's not forget she's a conservative conservative. I don't think an independent run would be in her future.” Del Perico sees Cheney’s evolving role as “kind of a light for a lot of former Republicans and maybe Republicans like myself who are so turned off by Donald Trump.”Aug. 16, 2022

  • Head of the National Economic Council: IRA won’t raise taxes ‘on anybody making less than $400,000’

    07:30
  • Now Playing

    Susan Del Percio: Cheney not ‘going third party,’ she’s a ‘conservative conservative’

    05:04
  • UP NEXT

    Palin’s shot at House seat may be hurt by Alaska voting system that rewards ‘crossover appeal’

    08:48

  • Donell Harvin: FBI facing ‘unprecedented levels of threats’ following Mar-a-Lago search

    10:16

  • Cheri Beasley: NC voters ‘incensed’ by politicians ‘out of step’ with majority sentiment on abortion

    04:19

  • Rep. Lofgren: Some in GOP are not ‘tethered to the facts’ in anti-FBI response to Mar-a-Lago search

    08:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All