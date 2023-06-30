IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Supreme Court strikes down Biden admin's student loan debt relief program

  • Now Playing

    Supreme Court to hear case on right of accused domestic abusers to own guns

    01:27
  • UP NEXT

    Danielle Holley: Affirmative action decision is a ‘very disappointing day’ for higher education

    08:44

  • Lee Bollinger: Affirmative action decision is a ‘tragedy’ in the fight against racial discrimination

    07:19

  • Rep. Ro Khanna: SCOTUS ruling on affirmative action does ‘a terrible disservice to future leaders’

    03:50

  • Leon Panetta: ‘No question in my mind that Putin has been weakened’ by Prigozhin's aborted rebellion

    10:35

  • Harry Litman: Prosecutors need ‘fresh evidence’ to issue warrant for Trump’s New Jersey golf club

    08:05

  • Biden jokes about his age to counter voters' concerns

    03:46

  • Sabrina Siddiqui: Katzenberg reportedly ‘counseling Biden to embrace his age’ amid voter concerns

    06:19

  • Alexander Vindman: U.S. could do more for Ukraine ‘without additional risk’ after Wagner rebellion

    07:27

  • Igor Novikov: Kremlin can now use Prigozhin as a 'wildcard' while retaining 'plausible deniability'

    06:16

  • Sen. Mark Warner: Prigozhin ‘says he’s in Minsk,’ in a hotel that doesn’t have any windows

    06:49

  • John Brennan: I don’t think the threat to Putin’s rule is ‘by any means over at this point’

    06:37

  • Jen Psaki: Pelosi believes Democrats should use abortion against the GOP in 2024

    05:55

  • Danielle Holley: Dobbs showed SCOTUS’ ability to disturb ‘everyday lives’ with ‘the stroke of a pen’

    05:41

  • David Gallo: ‘All the tests in the world doesn't preclude having an implosion. It happens.’

    07:08

  • David Gallo: ‘If there was a rupture of the hull, it's just over within milliseconds’

    08:23

  • Lt. Gen. Honore: Titan tragedy ‘put a lot of pressure on the Coast Guard’ to implement ‘standards’

    07:11

  • George Santos' bond was guaranteed by family members

    01:53

  • White House has made ‘no effort’ to clarify or walk back Biden calling China’s Xi Jinping a ‘dictator’

    06:20

  • Michael Vickers: Biden calling Xi a "dictator" after Blinken China visit 'wasn't the best timing'

    05:13

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Supreme Court to hear case on right of accused domestic abusers to own guns

01:27

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case over whether people accused of domestic violence have a right to own guns. NBC News' Laura Jarrett reports.June 30, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Supreme Court to hear case on right of accused domestic abusers to own guns

    01:27
  • UP NEXT

    Danielle Holley: Affirmative action decision is a ‘very disappointing day’ for higher education

    08:44

  • Lee Bollinger: Affirmative action decision is a ‘tragedy’ in the fight against racial discrimination

    07:19

  • Rep. Ro Khanna: SCOTUS ruling on affirmative action does ‘a terrible disservice to future leaders’

    03:50

  • Leon Panetta: ‘No question in my mind that Putin has been weakened’ by Prigozhin's aborted rebellion

    10:35

  • Harry Litman: Prosecutors need ‘fresh evidence’ to issue warrant for Trump’s New Jersey golf club

    08:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All