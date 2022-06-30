Supreme Court term ends with historic swearing in of Justice Jackson, first Black woman on the high court

Justice Jackson sworn in by Chief Justice Roberts and retiring Justice Breyer, who helps administer the oath to his former clerk to take his seat. Andrea Mitchell discusses with NBC Chief Justice Correspondent Pete Williams, Legal Defense Fun President and Director-Counsel Janai Nelson, SCOTUSblog publisher Tom Goldstein, and Boston Globe senior opinion writer Kimberly Atkins Stohr. June 30, 2022