Supreme Court term ends with historic swearing in of Justice Jackson, first Black woman on the high court

- Now Playing
Supreme Court term ends with historic swearing in of Justice Jackson, first Black woman on the high court11:50
- UP NEXT
Officer Daniel Hodges: Trump ‘knowingly’ sent 'a mob of violent, delusional people' to attack the Capitol06:21
Anita Hill: ‘There's probably plenty of evidence of conflict of interest’ for Justice Clarence Thomas12:27
Michael Beschloss: ‘This is a day that is going to loom very large in American history’06:47
Michael Waldman: After Supreme Court gun ruling, 'some aspects' of new gun safety law ‘will be challenged’07:03
Michigan AG: Midterm election voter turnout ‘literally a matter of life or death’ for Michigan women05:00
Center for Reproductive Rights in court battles to preserve abortion access, clarify new trigger laws04:15
Adm. Stavridis: Ukraine shopping center strike ‘might have been stopped’ with US missile defense systems05:24
Austin City Council member: TX criminalized abortion, but 'we do control our own police department'06:02
Planned Parenthood President: Missouri abortion law ‘harkens back to slavery’04:43
PA AG Shapiro: Rise in threats to lawmakers and election workers are ‘unacceptable’05:41
'We need to get all of the information': TX State Senator Gutierrez suing Department of Public Safety05:28
Sen. Murphy: Historic gun safety bill is going to save ‘thousands of lives’09:24
Robert Draper: During Watergate hearings, unlike now, 'facts mattered back then'04:43
Jonathan Capehart: Juneteenth has only been recognized nationally since last year and 'we’re going to be learning as the years go on'04:18
Adm. James Stavridis: 'We need every conceivable idea explored' to end the blockade of Ukrainian grain04:31
Gen. Barry McCaffrey: 'In the long run,' Ukraine invasion 'will be a strategic disaster for Russia'04:11
Rep. Barbara Lee: The commercialization of Juneteenth by big businesses 'gives me a lot of angst'05:54
Gillian Tett: 'There is so much pressure right now for prices to rise,' inflation 'unlikely to end quickly'03:39
Israeli prime minister announces coalition governments’ dissolution, calls new election02:27
- Now Playing
Supreme Court term ends with historic swearing in of Justice Jackson, first Black woman on the high court11:50
- UP NEXT
Officer Daniel Hodges: Trump ‘knowingly’ sent 'a mob of violent, delusional people' to attack the Capitol06:21
Anita Hill: ‘There's probably plenty of evidence of conflict of interest’ for Justice Clarence Thomas12:27
Michael Beschloss: ‘This is a day that is going to loom very large in American history’06:47
Michael Waldman: After Supreme Court gun ruling, 'some aspects' of new gun safety law ‘will be challenged’07:03
Michigan AG: Midterm election voter turnout ‘literally a matter of life or death’ for Michigan women05:00
Play All