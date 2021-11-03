Supreme Court hears major gun control case reviewing limits to concealed carry laws

NBC’s Pete Williams, Joyce Vance, and Fred Guttenberg join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Supreme Courts’ hearing involving a New York gun control law that requires “proper cause” to carry a handgun. “I listened to some of the questioning this morning, where they were trying to pierce through where are we safe and where aren’t we safe. My daughter died in school. Are they suggesting students in schools should be carrying guns?,” says Guttenberg. Nov. 3, 2021