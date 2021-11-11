Summers: 'Tragic error' if we spent too little on Biden agenda because of Covid recovery

Lawrence Summers, the former director of Obama's national economic council, says not spending enough on Biden's Build Back Better agenda because we spent too much on Covid-19 recovery would be a "tragic error." On the difference between the bills, he explains that "what we did at the beginning of this year was unpaid for and without impact on future economic growth because it didn't represent investment. What we're going to do is investment, and is paid for."Nov. 11, 2021