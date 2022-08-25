Students say student loan decision will help free them ‘from the shackles of debt’

Kristen Welker, Trymaine Lee, and Ali Vitali join Andrea Mitchell to discuss President Biden’s plan to cancel some student debt. Trymaine reports from HBCU Texas Southern University on the impact it could have for students there. “Students we talked to said, you know, this could help us free ourselves from the shackles of the debt to maybe dream, to experience more beyond just that kind of servitude to paying back this money.” He adds, “the generational impact could be broad,” with students saying, “it's not just what we're experiencing. It's what our parents and those who helped get us through college in the first place, it's the burden that they share as well.”Aug. 25, 2022