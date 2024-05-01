IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Students 'extremely disturbed' by arrests made at Columbia University amid anti-war protests
May 1, 2024

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Students 'extremely disturbed' by arrests made at Columbia University amid anti-war protests

07:25

NBC News' Antonia Hylton is in New York City and Steve Patterson is in Los Angeles reporting on the reaction to the NYPD and LAPD responding to the protests at college campuses as tension escalates nationwide.May 1, 2024

