  • Rhodes: Gershkovich arrest making other journalists’ jobs more difficult in Russia, a ‘huge loss’

  • Marc Morial: Violence against Black Americans fueled by ‘hate, intolerance and extremism’ in U.S.

  • Rep. Krishnamoorthi: Jailing a journalist attracts ‘media attention,’ may ‘increase pressure’ on Russia

  • Pentagon Papers leaker: ‘Clearly unconstitutional’ classified labeling ‘negates’ First Amendment

    Students at Ralph Yarl’s high school walk out in support of teen who was shot

    Jury selected for Fox News and Dominion defamation lawsuit

  • Red Cross’ Synenko: Sudan fighters have ‘obligation’ to respect international humanitarian law

  • Rep. Jason Crow: Pentagon leak ‘needs to be addressed’ but ‘this is not endemic’

  • Cecile Richards: Ruling on mifepristone was not based on women’s ‘healthcare concerns’ or ‘efficacy’

  • Rep. Goldman: House hearing on NYC crime is ‘a political stunt’

  • Jeremy Hunt: Europe and North America must ‘stand shoulder to shoulder’ to ‘defend democracy’

  • Buttigieg: Importance of handling classified docs responsibly made clear ‘day one’ in the military

  • Rep. Himes: ‘Almost inconceivable’ that leaker had access, ability to print classified information

  • Justice Dept. and drugmaker ask Supreme Court to block abortion pill ruling against FDA

  • John Kasich: DeSantis has ‘got to make up his mind’ about when he’s going to join presidential race

  • Rep. Mike Turner: Alleged leaker treating classified docs ‘like a game’ is ‘certainly very chilling’

  • Andrew Weissmann: Special Counsel Jack Smith ‘has a lot of work to do’ in Trump donor case

  • Massachusetts Air National Guardsman suspected of leaking classified documents

  • Gov. Jay Inslee: ‘Three- or four-years’ supply’ of mifepristone in WA ensures access in event of ban

  • TN St. Rep. Justin Jones: Gov. Lee’s order is a good step, but ‘much more work to do’ on gun safety

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Students at Ralph Yarl’s high school walk out in support of teen who was shot

Students and faculty from Ralph Yarl’s high school walked out in support of the 16-year-old who was shot after he rang the wrong doorbell in Kansas City, Mo. President Joe Biden spoke with the Black teen to discuss his recovery and studies while also stressing his commitment to tackling gun violence. April 18, 2023

