Stuart Stevens: ‘Romney is this x-ray that shows that the Republican Party has no soul or spine’

76-year-old Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) called both presidential frontrunners, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, to step aside for a younger generation. At the same time, excerpts from Romney’s upcoming biography detailing how Romney warned Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell about the attacks on January 6th before they happened, which he ignored. Garrett Haake and Stuart Stevens join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “You're not genetically wired to be a coward. You took an oath of office that you are now walking away from defiling because you're supporting someone you know is against the best interests of America, who really has attempted to overthrow the government of the United States,” Stevens says. “If you don't stand up to that, why, why are you in office? For good parking at the Senate? It's really, just… Romney is this x-ray that shows that the Republican Party has no soul or spine.”Sept. 14, 2023