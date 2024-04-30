Stormy Daniels' former lawyer takes the stand in Trump hush money trial

- Now Playing
Stormy Daniels' former lawyer takes the stand in Trump hush money trial02:17
Prosecutors call on witnesses to authenticate records in Trump hush money trial02:01
Judge fines Trump $9,000 for nine gag order violations01:32
Trump fails to attract courthouse protest despite all-caps pleas for support04:46
'Donald Trump hates it - absolutely hates it': Long days in court crushing Trump's spirit11:11
'Stunning': Trump calls hush money trial 'election interference' but spends his days off golfing08:42
'This wasn't your normal practice': Fmr. National Enquirer Exec. on 'catch and kill' plan05:20
'This was not to hide it from Melania': Fmr. NY prosecutor picks apart Trump scheme05:59
Trump's hush money criminal trial resumes Tuesday; what you missed on Day eight10:21
Trump defense falls short in effort to undercut strong prosecution witness12:00
David Pecker testimony ‘set the course’ of Trump criminal trial, says Klasfeld06:00
‘Mob stuff’: Trump's latest gag order violations ‘imply’ witness threats, intimidation05:36
Hush money bombshell: Trump's ex-assistant may confirm motive to silence porn star, Playboy model11:46
Gary Farro, Michael Cohen's former banker, testifies in hush money trial01:45
Trump's former assistant Rhona Graff takes the stand in hush money trial01:39
Trump lawyer questions David Pecker about 2015 meeting in hush money trial02:20
Ex-National Enquirer publisher testifies in Trump 's NY criminal trial08:07
‘Surreal’: Ex-National Enquirer publisher admits ‘catch-and-kill’ schemes aimed to aid Trump in 201603:15
‘Our girl Karen’: David Pecker testifies discussing Karen McDougal with Trump in White House06:12
New: Trump Administration officials were consulted on ‘catch and kill’ well after 2016 Election10:39
