  • DSCC Chair Sen. Gary Peters seeing ‘record early voting’: ‘We’re confident that those are Democrats’

  • Tom Barrack found not guilty of lying to FBI and foreign lobbying

    Stewart Rhodes testifies in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial

    Bob Woodward on the one time Trump said ‘I don’t want to comment’ in 600-question interview

  • Rep. Spanberger: McCarthy should push for ‘lowering of the tone and tenor of anger’ within GOP

  • Kash Patel granted immunity to testify in Mar-a-Lago documents case

  • U.N. Amb. Linda Thomas-Greenfield: North Korea is ‘breaking multiple Security Council resolutions’

  • Justice Department rests case in Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial

  • Half of Rep. Harder's district is diabetic or pre-diabetic. Insulin cap will be a 'game changer'

  • Amb. Oksana Markarova: ‘We will not stop until there is accountability’ for Russia’s inhumanity

  • Steven Lee Myers: Social media platforms ‘can’t keep up’ with ‘swirl’ of election disinformation

  • Donell Harvin: We’re seeing a growth of ‘individuals mobilizing from radicalization to violence’

  • High Arab-Israeli voter turnout in Israel could ‘dilute’ Netanyahu’s power in Israel

  • Tom Bonier: Democratic share of PA's early vote is a ‘good sign’ for Fetterman

  • Couric: 45% of women 40+ have dense breasts, but insurance often won't cover ‘life-saving’ screening

  • Yamiche Alcindor: Supreme Court ‘could end affirmative action as we know it’

  • Supreme Court hears arguments on affirmative action in college admissions

  • Cheri Beasley: Opponent Ted Budd is ‘an election denier’

  • Jon Meacham: America facing ‘the gravest test of citizenship since the Civil War’

  • Rep. Debbie Dingell: Culture of ‘hatred’ and violence is ‘endangering our democracy’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Stewart Rhodes testifies in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes has taken the stand to testify in the seditious conspiracy trial for several members of the organization for their actions surrounding the January 6 Capitol riot. NBC News’ Ryan Reilly and MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner have details.Nov. 4, 2022

