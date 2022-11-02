Steven Lee Myers: Social media platforms ‘can’t keep up’ with ‘swirl’ of election disinformation

New York Times National Security Correspondent Steven Lee Myers joins Andrea Mitchell to break down his reporting on election disinformation and voter confusion in Pennsylvania. “What's so striking about Pennsylvania, though maybe not unique, is that there's just so much disinformation out there. I mean, anywhere you look, really, you face the challenge of separating fact from fiction,” he explains. “Social media platforms try to address it, they try to deemphasize the virality of some of these posts, but you know, the fact is, they can't keep up.”Nov. 2, 2022