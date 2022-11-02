IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Half of Rep. Harder's district is diabetic or pre-diabetic. Insulin cap will be a 'game changer'

  • Amb. Oksana Markarova: ‘We will not stop until there is accountability’ for Russia’s inhumanity

    Steven Lee Myers: Social media platforms ‘can’t keep up’ with ‘swirl’ of election disinformation

    Donell Harvin: We’re seeing a growth of ‘individuals mobilizing from radicalization to violence’

  • High Arab-Israeli voter turnout in Israel could ‘dilute’ Netanyahu’s power in Israel

  • Tom Bonier: Democratic share of PA's early vote is a ‘good sign’ for Fetterman

  • Couric: 45% of women 40+ have dense breasts, but insurance often won't cover ‘life-saving’ screening

  • Yamiche Alcindor: Supreme Court ‘could end affirmative action as we know it’

  • Supreme Court hears arguments on affirmative action in college admissions

  • Cheri Beasley: Opponent Ted Budd is ‘an election denier’

  • Jon Meacham: America facing ‘the gravest test of citizenship since the Civil War’

  • Rep. Debbie Dingell: Culture of ‘hatred’ and violence is ‘endangering our democracy’

  • Jonathan Lemire: 'Extraordinary pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden if GOP wins House control

  • Putin accuses West of playing ‘dangerous, bloody and dirty’ game in Ukraine

  • Capitol rioter sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for assault on former D.C. police officer

  • Chuck Todd: Oz ‘actually underperformed for the opportunity that he had’ in the PA Senate debate

  • Sen. Bob Casey: John Fetterman 'is prepared right now to be an effective senator.'

  • Kenyatta: Oz 'wants to put Mastriano in charge of deciding' whether PA women can have an abortion

  • 'Scary proposition for women': Rep. Doyle on Oz claiming abortion should involve 'local politicians'

  • Mark Meadows ordered to testify in Georgia election probe

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Steven Lee Myers: Social media platforms ‘can’t keep up’ with ‘swirl’ of election disinformation

New York Times National Security Correspondent Steven Lee Myers joins Andrea Mitchell to break down his reporting on election disinformation and voter confusion in Pennsylvania. “What's so striking about Pennsylvania, though maybe not unique, is that there's just so much disinformation out there. I mean, anywhere you look, really, you face the challenge of separating fact from fiction,” he explains. “Social media platforms try to address it, they try to deemphasize the virality of some of these posts, but you know, the fact is, they can't keep up.”Nov. 2, 2022

