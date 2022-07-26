Steve Liesman: ‘Americans are in a foul mood,’ Consumer Confidence Index shows

CNBC Senior Economics Reporter Steve Liesman and Former Obama White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs join Andrea Mitchell to break down the July 2022 Consumer Confidence Index reflecting a decrease in consumer confidence for the third consecutive month, amid fears of a looming recession. “Americans are in a foul mood,” says Liesman. “And the concern is that that download will lead to lower spending and perhaps exacerbate any economic downturn we experience.” July 26, 2022