Stephen Hadley: Israel experiencing ‘biggest political crisis' we've seen in a 'long, long time'

Former National Security Advisor to President George W. Bush and author of “Hand-Off: The Foreign Policy George W. Bush Passed to Barack Obama” Stephen Hadley joins Andrea Mitchell to react to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s postponement of his judicial overhaul, which fueled months-long mass protests across Israel. “Rather than come up with a short term solution, I think they need an actual process to develop, over time, a consensus behind a solution that can be embraced by the Israeli public, will get them out of this crisis, will get people back into their homes, and address the concerns in a way that is supported by a broad consensus among Israelis,” Hadley says. “That's where they need to go. I think just tossing up compromised proposals at this point isn't going to do it. They need a process.”March 27, 2023