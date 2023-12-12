Stavridis: ‘We’re on this ice’ with Ukraine; failure to send aid ‘would be a dire moment’

Congress continues to debate U.S. aid to Ukraine, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is in Washington to push for more funding. Andrea Mitchell is joined by four star U.S. Navy Admiral James Stavridis, who served as the Supreme Allied Commander of NATO, and Dimitri Alperovitch, Executive Chairman of Silverado Policy Accelerator, to discuss what Ukraine needs from the U.S. and the possible consequences of not providing it. “If Ukraine were really cut off from the armaments it needs…it would be a dire moment for Ukraine,” Stavridis says. “Unfortunately, I don't feel optimistic about it happening before the break. We're on thin ice here.” “Putin ultimately decides whether this war ends, whether he stops attacking Ukraine, and for that to happen you have to break the will of the Russian elites to keep supporting this war, and that means attacks on military infrastructure in Russia,” adds Alperovitch.Dec. 12, 2023