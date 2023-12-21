IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Stavridis: ‘This is a global narrative and Israel is losing’ public support, hurting them long term

06:13

75 days after Israel first launched airstrikes in retaliation for the Hamas October 7th attacks, the death toll in Gaza continues to climb. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Ret. Adm. James Stavridis to discuss the long term impact of the Israeli counteroffensive in Gaza. “This is an absolute element in combat today, is this global narrative, and Israel is losing. And it will affect them in terms of resources that they're able to receive. For example, you're already seeing a weakening of support here in the United States,” Stavridis tells Andrea. “It'll affect them long term economically if sanctions are applied to them, and it will also affect them in that every time an innocent civilian is killed, the military age male in that family is going to turn to Hamas and become a Hamas foot soldier. You can't kill your way to victory in a setting like this.”Dec. 21, 2023

