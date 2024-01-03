Stavridis: The White House should ‘move toward’ a ‘more aggressive’ response against the Houthis

- Now Playing
Stavridis: The White House should ‘move toward’ a ‘more aggressive’ response against the Houthis05:41
- UP NEXT
Liptak: Deciding if Trump’s Jan. 6 actions equal ‘engaging in insurrection’ is ‘unwelcome’ at SCOTUS05:47
Ukrainian Ambassador to U.S. ‘hopeful’ for U.S. aid that is ‘existentially important at this moment’06:04
Sen. Van Hollen: ‘We need to deal with both’ Ukraine and border funding, linking them is ‘harmful’04:47
Clarke: Beirut strike is ‘a signal not only for Hamas, but Iran,’ could ‘drag in other major actors’04:15
Regev: Israel does not take ‘responsibility for’ Beirut strike, ‘whoever did this has a gripe with Hamas’10:47
Ret. Major Spencer: ‘Strain’ of Gaza war on Israel’s economy ‘is substantial’ and ‘takes a toll’03:57
Rochester police: Suspect in deadly car crash acted deliberately but alone02:45
Top Netanyahu adviser in D.C. for meetings with Biden administration01:33
Regev: Israel won’t ‘waste any real opportunity to get’ hostages out, ‘in communications’ on a deal09:34
Henry: ‘Generative A.I. is going to change the face of the 2024 election’03:47
Stavridis: ‘This is a global narrative and Israel is losing’ public support, hurting them long term06:13
NBC Exclusive: Chinese President Xi warned Biden that he intends to reunify Taiwan with China03:41
Sen. Coons: ‘I’m hopeful’ that hostage negotiations ‘will bring a renewed ceasefire’ in Gaza05:27
CO Sec. of State Jena Griswold: ‘There is no loophole in the constitution’ for Donald Trump04:44
Shooting of 3 Israeli hostages ‘is an impetus for renewed diplomacy’ toward a pause, says Clarke05:47
Beschloss: O’Connor ‘was always modest,’ ‘it was a huge element of her character’07:52
Judy Woodruff joins Andrea to celebrate 15 years of ‘Andrea Mitchell Reports’04:05
Amb. Deborah Lipstadt on the rise of antisemitism, Islamophobia: ‘There’s never any room for hate’04:54
Haass: Israel’s Gaza strategy is ‘shortsighted,’ ‘poisons the long-term U.S.-Israeli relationship’07:15
- Now Playing
Stavridis: The White House should ‘move toward’ a ‘more aggressive’ response against the Houthis05:41
- UP NEXT
Liptak: Deciding if Trump’s Jan. 6 actions equal ‘engaging in insurrection’ is ‘unwelcome’ at SCOTUS05:47
Ukrainian Ambassador to U.S. ‘hopeful’ for U.S. aid that is ‘existentially important at this moment’06:04
Sen. Van Hollen: ‘We need to deal with both’ Ukraine and border funding, linking them is ‘harmful’04:47
Clarke: Beirut strike is ‘a signal not only for Hamas, but Iran,’ could ‘drag in other major actors’04:15
Regev: Israel does not take ‘responsibility for’ Beirut strike, ‘whoever did this has a gripe with Hamas’10:47
Play All