Stavridis: The White House should ‘move toward’ a ‘more aggressive’ response against the Houthis

The Houthis continue their attacks on U.S. commercial vessels in the Red Sea, despite retaliatory attacks from the U.S. military. Admiral James Stavridis, a former NATO Supreme Allied Commander, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss White House strategy going forward. “The White House I think is going to have to move toward a response that's more aggressive against the Houthis ashore. That means going after an Iranian proxy that is going to inflate tension,” Stavridis says. “I think in order to really get the attention of the Houthis and really, we’re talking the attention of Tehran, it's going to require strikes ashore against the Houthi land infrastructure, fuel depots, docks, the means that they are using to exploit, as well as most obviously their missile launch sites, which are directly targeting US warships, that's unsustainable from a US military perspective.”Jan. 3, 2024