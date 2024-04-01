IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Stavridis: If there’s a ‘massive’ Rafah assault, U.S. will ‘be forced’ to stop sending weapons
April 1, 202407:59
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Stavridis: If there’s a ‘massive’ Rafah assault, U.S. will ‘be forced’ to stop sending weapons

07:59

U.S. and Israeli officials hold a virtual meeting ahead of the anticipated invasion of Rafah, a week after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu abruptly cancelled the original meeting. Adm. James Stavridis and Michael Crowley join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the meeting and the implications of an attack on Rafah.April 1, 2024

