State Rep. Johnson: 'We'll use every tool available to ensure that democracy stands in Texas'04:16
State Representative Ann Johnson (D-TX) joins Kasie Hunt to preview a special session of the state legislature which will include a GOP backed voting bill among other conservative agenda items, which Rep. Johnson says is "nothing more than a buffet of red meat.” She also says state Democrats will “use every tool available to ensure that democracy stands in Texas” as she views the voting bill as an “attack on communities of faith and civil rights.”