Andrea Mitchell Reports

State Dept. spox: Arab nations ‘ready’ to work with U.S. on Gaza, but ‘only’ if Israel commits

07:27

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is fresh off his latest tour to the Middle East as violence continues to escalate in the region between Israel and various militant groups, including Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the Houthis in Yemen. State Department spokesman Matt Miller joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Blinken’s trip to the Middle East and what the future could look like in the region. “We've traveled through, to nine countries, met with leaders in each of those, and were able to secure agreements with all of these Arab partners as well as with Turkey that they were ready to have those conversations,” Miller tells Andrea. “They were ready to coordinate with the United States. And they were ready to take real steps to improve the lives of the Palestinian people in Gaza and to look at how to rebuild Gaza and establish Palestinian-led governance in Gaza. But they were only willing to do that if they had a partner on the other side in Israel.”Jan. 12, 2024

