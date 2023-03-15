IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

State Dept. spokesperson Ned Price: Russian jet collision with U.S. drone likely ‘unintentional’

11:51

Outgoing State Department spokesperson Ned Price joins Andrea Mitchell following the collision between a Russian fighter jet and a U.S. surveillance drone, the first known physical conflict between the U.S. and Russia since the war in Ukraine began. “Not only is this unacceptable, it's also dangerous. You know President Biden has a saying that the only thing worse than an intended conflict is an unintended conflict,” says Price. “I think the best assessment right now is that it probably was unintentional. It probably was the result of profound incompetence on the part of one of these Russian pilots,” he added, emphasizing the “escalatory potential” of a collision like this. March 15, 2023

