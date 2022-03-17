State Dept. Spokesman: ‘We are seeing increasing evidence’ of Russia committing ‘potential war crimes’

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss President Biden’s decision to call Vladimir Putin a war criminal and how this will impact the State Department’s investigation of possible Russian war crimes. “We are seeing increasing evidence that potential war crimes are being committed,” says Price. “We want to make sure that we work together with our partners around the world not only to document, not only to assess and conclude, but also to hold accountable anyone in Russia, any Russian officials in Ukraine, who may be responsible for war crimes, for other human rights abuses, for atrocities.”March 17, 2022