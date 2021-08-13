IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

State Dept. Spokesman: Taliban has 'no intention of targeting diplomatic facilities'

09:03

Andrea Mitchell is joined by State Dept. Spokesman Ned Price, who defended the U.S. troop withdrawal in Afghanistan, and said the U.S. is doing what it can for Afghan women and others who are being targeted by the Taliban and its rapid advance, despite reports from the embassy in Kabul of targeted killings, rapes, and child abductions. As the capital comes under threat, Price said the Taliban has “no intention of targeting diplomatic facilities,” in response to reports that the U.S. is asking the Taliban to spare the embassy in Kabul.Aug. 13, 2021

