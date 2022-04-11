State Dept. Spokesman: ‘No question’ about General Dvornikov’s ‘brutality’

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss President Putin’s decision to appoint General Aleksandr Dvornikov, known for his brutality in Syria, to lead the invasion of eastern Ukraine. “There's no question about this individual's brutality. This has already been a brutal campaign in Ukraine, and we can expect to see more of it,” says Price. “We're going to see to it that there will be no impediment, whether it is training, whether it is supply chains, that will be able to stand in the way to providing our Ukrainian partners with precisely what they need."April 11, 2022