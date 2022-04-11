IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Gen. McCaffrey: Dvornikov ‘deliberately chosen’ to lead Ukraine invasion ‘because he’s ruthless’

    06:34
  • Now Playing

    State Dept. Spokesman: ‘No question’ about General Dvornikov’s ‘brutality’

    11:30
  • UP NEXT

    Ukraine says at least 50 dead after ‘gut wrenching’ strike on train station

    06:53

  • Lt. Col (Ret.) Alexander Vindman: ‘Ukraine must win in order to have any kind of rapid solution to this’

    06:51

  • Sen. Shaheen: Lend-Lease bill will let U.S. run a ‘tab’ for aid to Ukraine, speeding weapons delivery

    06:08

  • Michèle Flournoy: War crimes ‘conducted’ to ‘break the Ukrainian will' have yielded ‘the opposite effect’

    07:47

  • Amb. Taylor: Suspending Russia from UN Human Rights Council is ‘one element’ of an ‘overall strategy’ to isolate Russia

    09:42

  • Thomas-Greenfield on ‘unprecedented’ Russia suspension from U.N. Human Rights Council

    07:38

  • Pelosi tests positive for Covid

    03:10

  • Amb. Stephen Rapp: ‘Cases will go forward’ to prosecute Russia’s ‘total violation’ of ‘all the rules of armed conflict’

    04:59

  • Rep. Jason Crow: U.S. should equip Ukraine to ‘strike’ Russia’s ‘extremely vulnerable’ withdrawing forces

    05:47

  • Secy. Blinken: ‘There are loopholes’ in sanctions ‘that piece by piece, one by one we're trying to close’

    04:06

  • Secy. Blinken: ‘When you see these images, you ask yourself, what if this was happening in my town?’

    09:47

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: New U.S. sanctions address ‘not all the loopholes, but some big ones’

    06:52

  • Igor Novikov: Russia ‘acting in such a brutal manner’ because ‘previous aggressions went unpunished’

    05:08

  • HARP CEO Burke Bryant: ‘No question about the war crimes taking place’ in Ukraine. ‘Everyone is being targeted.’

    04:56

  • Amb. McFaul: A ‘protracted war’ in Ukraine could last ‘months, if not years’

    07:07

  • Amb. Oksana Markarova: ‘How many people have to die before all Russian banks will be sanctioned?’

    09:30

  • Sen. Klobuchar: Vote to confirm Judge Jackson ‘now 53 to 47. There’s not a lot of drama.’

    06:24

  • Harold Koh: Russia should not be ‘voting and helping to set the agenda’ at UN Human Rights Council

    05:59

Andrea Mitchell Reports

State Dept. Spokesman: ‘No question’ about General Dvornikov’s ‘brutality’

11:30

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss President Putin’s decision to appoint General Aleksandr Dvornikov, known for his brutality in Syria, to lead the invasion of eastern Ukraine. “There's no question about this individual's brutality. This has already been a brutal campaign in Ukraine, and we can expect to see more of it,” says Price. “We're going to see to it that there will be no impediment, whether it is training, whether it is supply chains, that will be able to stand in the way to providing our Ukrainian partners with precisely what they need."April 11, 2022

  • Gen. McCaffrey: Dvornikov ‘deliberately chosen’ to lead Ukraine invasion ‘because he’s ruthless’

    06:34
  • Now Playing

    State Dept. Spokesman: ‘No question’ about General Dvornikov’s ‘brutality’

    11:30
  • UP NEXT

    Ukraine says at least 50 dead after ‘gut wrenching’ strike on train station

    06:53

  • Lt. Col (Ret.) Alexander Vindman: ‘Ukraine must win in order to have any kind of rapid solution to this’

    06:51

  • Sen. Shaheen: Lend-Lease bill will let U.S. run a ‘tab’ for aid to Ukraine, speeding weapons delivery

    06:08

  • Michèle Flournoy: War crimes ‘conducted’ to ‘break the Ukrainian will' have yielded ‘the opposite effect’

    07:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All