State Dept. Spokesman Ned Price: Pro-Russian militias blaming Ukraine for attack is ‘pretext’ Blinken warned of
State Department Spokesperson Ned Price joins Andrea Mitchell from Munich to discuss reports of Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine claiming they’re under attack by the Ukrainian military. “We are profoundly concerned by this precisely because it is just the sort of development that Secretary Blinken warned about,” says Price. “It's exactly what they did before invading Georgia in 2008, before they last invaded Ukraine in 2014. Our concern now is that this is just the sort of pretext that they would seek to manufacture.”Feb. 18, 2022
Sen. Chris Murphy: Calling out Russian pretexts ‘makes it harder’ for Putin 'to use those as excuses to invade’
