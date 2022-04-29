State Dept. Spokesman Ned Price calls latest journalist death in Ukraine ‘another assault on the free press’

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the latest Russian missile strikes in Kyiv that occurred during the U.N. Secretary General's visit to the city. “It may well be that the Russians are trying to send the world a message, to send us a message. We are also sending a very strong message,” says Price. He also addresses the death of a Radio Free Europe journalist, “not the first journalist to have lost her life in this battle,” saying “this is an assault by the part of the Russian Federation on the Ukrainian state, on the Ukrainian people, but also on those who are doing nothing more than trying to spread the truth.” April 29, 2022