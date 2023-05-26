State Dept. Spokesman Miller: Russia denies third request for consular access to Evan Gershkovich

State Department Spokesman Matt Miller joins Andrea Mitchell Reports for his first interview in his new role, telling Mitchell that Russia has denied now three requests for consular access to detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich. “Just in the last few hours, the Russians denied our latest request, the third request that we've made for consular access to Evan Gershkovich since April,” says Miller. “They are of course required under consular obligations, consular conventions that they agreed to, to provide us with access to him and they've refused to do so. And I would just say that their actions with respect to consular access are really in keeping with their lawless actions throughout this case.”May 26, 2023