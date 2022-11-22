IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Dr. Fauci, who has served under seven presidents, delivers his final White House Covid briefing

  • Journalist Grant Wahl says he was ‘immediately’ detained at World Cup for wearing a pro-LGBTQ shirt

  • Amb. Karen Pierce: Iran may be 'guilty of crimes against humanity' for supplying weapons to Russia

    Special counsel may speed up Trump probes, says Weissmann: ‘That’s the kind of prosecutor Jack is’

    White House pardons two lucky turkeys: Chocolate and Chip

  • McQuade: Garland appointing a special counsel likely reflects ‘substantial evidence’ in Trump probes

  • Masih Alinejad: Iran’s football team represents ‘dictatorship.’ People ‘celebrating’ their loss

  • Pulse survivor Brandon Wolf: 'Stop dehumanizing' the LGBTQ community. 'We deserve at least that.'

  • Rep. Gottheimer: Tight House majority is an opportunity to ‘find common ground and get things done’

  • David Rothkopf: Muslim-ban architect Stephen Miller advising McCarthy ‘should be a warning sign’

  • Kristen Welker previews the White House wedding for Biden's eldest grandchild

  • Phil Rucker: 'Antagonistic' coverage of Trump 2024 run coming from 'the whole Murdoch media empire'

  • Sen. Coons: Russian aggression ‘directly or indirectly the cause’ of deadly blast in Poland

  • Panetta: ‘Not surprised’ by Poland blast amid Russia’s ‘random missile attacks’ on Ukraine

  • Poland, NATO say missile strike was not Russian attack

  • Maria Hinojosa: ‘Latinos and Latinas are the second-largest voting cohort in the United States’

  • Gen. McCaffrey says Zelenskyy should talk to Putin: ‘When you’re winning is when you use diplomacy’

  • House committee reveals lavish spending by foreign officials at Trump D.C. hotel

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Special counsel may speed up Trump probes, says Weissmann: ‘That’s the kind of prosecutor Jack is’

Former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann joins Andrea Mitchell to break down the role of special counsel Jack Smith will play in the DOJ’s ongoing Trump inquiries. “He is a smart, incredibly tenacious prosecutor, knows his way around the courtroom,” says Weissmann. “I think ultimately this is going to lead to the investigation speeding up, because that’s the kind of prosecutor Jack is.” Nov. 22, 2022

