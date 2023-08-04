Speaker Pelosi: Trump looked like ‘a scared puppy’ ahead of DC arraignment

House Speaker Emerita, Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), joins Andrea Mitchell to share her reaction to former President Donald Trump’s indictment and arraignment in DC on charges that he conspired to defraud the United States in his attempts to overthrow the 2020 election and exploit the violent attack on the Capitol. “I wasn't in the courtroom, of course, but when I saw his coming out of his car and this or that, I saw a scared puppy,” says Pelosi. “He knows the truth that he lost the election. and now he's got to face the music.” Aug. 4, 2023